Enter to win tickets to No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone, a play performed by Yolanda Rabun at Tryon Fine Arts Center

WNCW
Published August 29, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT
Yolanda Rabun
Glenn Parson
/
https://nofearandblueslonggone.com/

No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone is an intimate portrayal of the legendary artist Nina Simone that gives its audiences insight into Simone's wide repertoire of music, her life perspective, sense of humor, and sense of duty to people of color.

Enter contest here.

Tickets can be purchased here.

This contest will end 11:59 EST 9/8/2022 .
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.

Contests Nina Simone