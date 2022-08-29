Enter to Win Tickets to Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives at The Outpost in Asheville!

Enter contest here.

The Outpost is located at 521 Amboy Rd, Asheville, NC

Doors Open at 5:00 pm, Show at 7:00 pm

Opener: Taylor Martin and Song Dogs

Partially seated show

Tickets can be purchased here.

This contest will end 11:59 EST 9/5/2022 .

Marty Stuart is a five-time GRAMMY-winner, platinum recording artist, AMA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Grand Ole Opry star, country music archivist, photographer, musician and songwriter. Since starting out singing gospel as a child, Stuart has spent over four decades celebrating American roots music. His teenage years on tour with bluegrass legend Lester Flatt in the ’70s were followed by six years in Johnny Cash’s band in the ’80s and a chart-topping tenure as a solo artist in the ’90s. Stuart hosts a Late Night Jam at The Ryman each year to kick off the CMA Music Festival. Recent guests include Dolly Parton, Jerry Lee Lewis, Neko Case, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Dan Auerbach and many more.

Taylor Martin brings you music with a beating heart. His raspy, emotion filled voice is instantly recognizable and his lyrics have an unflinching sincerity. His band Song Dogs features Lyndsay Pruett on fiddle, Matt Dufon on bass, Phil Alley on guitar, and Atlanta’s drummer Richie Jones. The Song Dogs carry one of Asheville's most respected songwriters through a mosaic of Americana music.