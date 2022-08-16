Enter To Win Tickets to see Dan Tyminski at the Peace Center!

Enter to win one of two pairs of tickets to see Dan Tyminski on August 26, 2022, at 7:30 pm at the Peace Center in Greenville, SC!

Click here to enter the contest.

Throughout his 30+ year career, Dan Tyminski has left his mark in every corner of modern music. The 14-time Grammy Award-winner has contributed guitar, harmony and/or vocals to projects by Avicii (“Hey, Brother”), Martina McBride, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Rob Thomas and more. In addition to his highly successful solo career, Tyminski has played guitar and mandolin for Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1994. His unmatched instrumental skills and burnished, soulful tenor voice have been key components of the band.

Tickets for this show can be purchased here: https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/dan-tyminski

This contest will end 11:59 EST 8/18/2022 . The winners will be announced on 8/19/2022.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.

