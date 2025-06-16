Sweet Megg – Never Been Home

Get to know this artist’s wonderful hybrid of jazz, blues, and honky-tonk country, and signature mix of vintage influences and modern edge. After years touring with Postmodern Jukebox and leading a Cirque du Soleil country project, she’s now got her most personal work yet. Sweet Megg began her career performing in bars, coffee shops, and DIY loft venues of the East Village and Brooklyn. At 22, she moved to Paris to study jazz vocals, gigging across the city before returning to New York to spend a decade as a full-time jazz vocalist, steeped in the traditions of early jazz and blues. This new one is in a decidedly more Americana direction. She made a lot of new fans at MerleFest last month; hopefully she’ll get to both get home for a bit, and head back to our area for more shows soon.

