More WNCW outages on the horizon

Friday, June 13

Beginning at 2pm and lasting for approximately 2 hours, we will have no internet or phone service, and our stream will be down. WNCW will remain on the air.

This power outage will allow contractors to perform maintenance on the college’s electrical infrastructure as they continue to prepare for the construction of the new Dr. Bobby F. England Health & Sciences Center.

Saturday, June 14

WNCW will be off the air for approximately half an hour beginning at 8:30 am. Streaming service will still be available.

This is to make a repair to the power upgrade that was recently made at our transmitter site.

Wednesday June 18 and Thursday, June 19

Power outage beginning at 2pm on Wednesday through late Thursday afternoon. WNCW will have no internet or phone service, and the stream will be down. WNCW will remain on the air.

This outage will allow contractors to perform maintenance on the college’s electrical infrastructure as they continue to prepare for the construction of the new Dr. Bobby F. England Health & Sciences Center.

We sincerely apologize for all of the recent outages. Unfortunately, they are necessary for construction on the Isothermal Community College campus and repairs and upgrades at our transmitter site. We thank you for your understanding and patience!