Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.
Galactic and Irma Thomas - Audience With the Queen
It’s the Soul Queen of New Orleans herself! And one of the city’s coolest bands ever, with this new collaboration on Galactic’s own Tchuop-Zilla Records. The band’s core instrumentalists – Ben Ellman (saxophones, harmonica), Robert Mercurio (bass), Stanton Moore (drums), Jeff Raines (guitar) and Rich Vogel (keyboards) – usually feature a variety of guest vocalists, but this time it’s all Irma, 83 years young and leading them on all 8 new tunes written specifically for her, plus a new take on Nancy Wilson’s “How Glad I Am.”
