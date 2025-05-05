Live in Studio B, Monday at 11am: Julia Sanders

Asheville singer/songwriter returns to Studio B, this time with songs from a forthcoming album Dark Matter, named after that part of the universe that makes up 90% of the universe and tends to generate more questions than answers, as you might infer from some of her lyrics. Other players on it include John James Tourville on guitar, synth, keys, and percussion, Steve Earnest on guitars, Landon George on bass, Bryce Alberghini on drums, and Esther Rose with backing vocals. She’s playing the Grey Eagle Country Brunch for Mother's Day May 11th.