Live in Studio B, Monday at 11am: Julia Sanders

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 5, 2025 at 7:39 AM EDT
Franzi Charen

Asheville singer/songwriter returns to Studio B, this time with songs from a forthcoming album Dark Matter, named after that part of the universe that makes up 90% of the universe and tends to generate more questions than answers, as you might infer from some of her lyrics. Other players on it include John James Tourville on guitar, synth, keys, and percussion, Steve Earnest on guitars, Landon George on bass, Bryce Alberghini on drums, and Esther Rose with backing vocals. She’s playing the Grey Eagle Country Brunch for Mother's Day May 11th.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
