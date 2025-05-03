Opinion: Curse other drivers? So do the pros — but they get fined

The governing body that oversees Formula One racing is worried about F1 drivers dropping F-bombs, and now the sport's most prominent driver says he feels … inhibited.

Max Verstappen, the four-time world champion for the Red Bull Racing team, was given a penalty over his remarks at a press conference last fall, when he said "As soon as I went into qualifying, I knew the car was…" and then he detonated the F-word. As an adjective.

Race stewards handed down a report saying the Dutch driver reminded them that English is not his native language; and that "the word used is ordinary in speech as he learned it."

Perhaps Max Verstappen learned nuts-and-bolts English in racetrack pit-stops, where crews probably didn't say, "Zounds! Methinks ye tires are elvish-marked!"

The stewards said that still, "it is important for role models to learn to be mindful when speaking in public forums …"

And so, two weekends ago Max Verstappen told reporters at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that he felt he couldn't speak freely about a 5 second penalty he received in a race he lost by 2.8 seconds "because I might get penalized … It's honestly just how everything is becoming; everyone is super-sensitive about everything."

There have been more F-bombs and other colorful words heard in some race coverage, as more broadcasters put microphones into the helmets of drivers.

The FIA under president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been issuing point deductions and fines for swearing. Drivers have complained. Sulayem says he's now considering easing such punishments.

And of course, the sport is all about driving. I do not even have a driver's license, but my wife drives. She is the kindest soul in the world, but when she gets cut off or tailgated, she can swear like a French sailor.

What do the race stewards believe an F1 driver is supposed to utter if another car cuts them off on a corner at more than 200 mph? "Talley-ho, esteemed competitor! I applaud your artful maneuver!"

If race stewards want to get F-bombs out of F1 racing, maybe they should put the drivers on tricycles. They can pedal round and round, just tinkling little bells on their handlebars and sticking out their tongues at each other.

