Jewish groups decry federal immigration actions against pro-Palestinian activists

A coalition of Jewish groups is speaking out against the targeting of pro-Palestinian student activists and the colleges and universities where they've been studying. The coalition includes reform, conservative and reconstructionist organizations, as well as HIAS, a nonprofit immigrant aid group founded by Jewish Americans. The nonpartisan Jewish Council for Public Affairs brought them all together. Its CEO is Amy Spitalnick, and she's with us now to tell us more about this. Good morning.

AMY SPITALNICK: Good morning.

MARTIN: So in issuing the statement, the coalition said it wanted to reject the, quote, "false choice between confronting antisemitism and upholding democracy," unquote. And the statement goes on to say that we reject any policies or actions that foment or take advantage of antisemitism and pit communities against one another, and we unequivocally condemn the exploitation of our community's real concerns about antisemitism to undermine democratic norms and rights, including the rule of law, the right of due process, and/or the freedoms of speech, press and peaceful protests.

Those are very strong words, and I wanted to ask you to say more about what prompted this statement. Was there a red line that members of your coalition felt had been crossed?

SPITALNICK: Well, look, multiple things are true at the same time, but this entire conversation over the last few months has been set up as this false choice, as we wrote in the statement. We know that antisemitism is real, and it's rising, and our organizations in this coalition have been speaking out clearly against the alarming rise in antisemitism since October 7 and, frankly, long before that as well. And at the same time, we've seen this escalating use of our legitimate concerns about antisemitism to undermine democratic norms and rights, to attack academic institutions, and to otherwise go after the core values of our democracy that have been so inherent to Jewish safety and the rights and safety of all.

And so we at JCPA have been making clear since the first arrest that we're deeply concerned about the exploitation of our real concerns about antisemitism to undermine our democracy. And what's clear as these actions continue and grow is that the overwhelming majority of American Jews are feeling many of those same concerns and speaking out, and that's precisely what the statement is.

MARTIN: The Trump administration says these student activists are a threat to national security. You just don't think that's true?

SPITALNICK: We can look at some of the specific cases and understand why that broad brush to paint these students with is, frankly, not exactly aligned with reality. Look at the Tufts case, for example, where at this point - weeks since that student has been arrested, I'll say, at my alma mater - the only thing that the government has pointed to as her - you know, why she was arrested and detained is an op-ed in the student paper.

And so we've seen hundreds of visa revocations and arrests over the last few months. They all involve different students in different scenarios, but it's very clear based on some of these higher-profile cases that fundamental rights of due process and civil liberties have not been applied. And when we start selectively applying rights based on someone's views or identity, that's a slippery slope that makes us all unsafe.

MARTIN: There are other Jewish groups, like the Zionist Organization of America, that are applauding this decision to deport these students. They say that does - this is enhancing of the safety of Jewish - of students and faculty and people at these institutions. Is it your view that these folks just have it wrong or that they just don't represent kind of the mainstream of thinking in the community?

SPITALNICK: Well, look, our coalition represents the overwhelming majority of American Jews. It includes the conservative reform, reconstructionist movements and a variety of other organizations that are representative of mainstream American Jewry. I've been spending the last few months on the road with the Jews across the country. And the overwhelming majority have deep-seated concerns about what's happening, both because we know antisemitism is real, and it needs to be addressed constructively and productively.

MARTIN: That's Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs. Thank you so much for joining us.

