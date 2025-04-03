Fund Drive daily giveaways!
Saturday
Greenville Jazz Festival — May 30-31
Four Festival Weekend VIP party tickets
Drawing at 11 am at the close of Jazz & Beyond
Greenville Jazz Festival — May 30-31
40 Taste tickets
$40 value
Earl Scruggs Music Festival — August 29-31
Two 3-day Grandstand tickets
"Bluegrass Over Easy" Brunch on Saturday Morning
Value $550
Drawing at 6pm
Sunday
Grandfather Mountain Highland Games: Linville, NC — July 10-13
A pair of one-day passes
Drawing from entries made during Celtic Winds (noon to 3 pm).
Value $55
Cold Mountain Music Festival: Canton, NC — May 30-31
· 2 Nighst in a One bedroom, one bathroom cabin (sleeps 2)
· 2 Weekend Festival tickets
· 2 Boojum Passes
· Breakfast tickets on Saturday and Sunday
· 4 beverage tickets to any beer, wine, cider, other drink vendor of choice
· Pass holders shuttle to cabins and parking areas throughout weekend
· Boojum’s Hospitality Tent on the festival field – with shaded tables, chairs, appetizers, and non-alcoholic beverages
· Boojum’s After-Party Saturday Night – with live music plus complimentary beer, wine, and appetizers
· 10% off coupon for the Cold Mountain Music Festival, Lake Logan, and Camp Henry merch tent
Value $700
Drawing at 6pm
Monday
The Gorge: Saluda, NC
4 one-day passes for Gorge Zipline
Value $551
Drawing at 3pm
Highwater Music Festival: Riverfront Park, North Charleston, SC — April 26-27
The 2-Day General Admission Ticket gives you admittance to Riverfront Park for both days of the festival and includes access to:
Value $470
Drawing at 6pm
Red Wing Roots Festival: Mt. Solon, VA — June 20-22
- Good for 4 nights Thurs 10am – Monday 10am
- 3-day wristbands
- Tent or small RV – 20’x 20’ space
Value $577
Drawing at 6pm
Tuesday
Eagles Nest Outfitters (ENO)
Parklite Hammock Chair Stand & Doublenest Hammock
Value $215
Two Lounger DL Mesh chairs
Value $300
Doublenest Hammock — Splash Print & Atlas Hammock Straps
Value $115
Drawing at 3pm
Asheville Salt Cave
90-minute Hot Salt Stone Couples Massage inside the Salt Cave
Value $540
Drawing at 6pm
Acoustic Corner Gift Bag
t-shirts, hat, koozie, stickers and guitar picks
Drawing at 6pm
Wednesday
North Carolina Arboretum: Asheville, NC
Single-day pass with parking
Value $20
Drawing at 3 pm
Asheville Fly Fishing Company
Guided trip for 2 including lunch with Galen Kipar
Value $550
Drawing at 6pm
Pink Floyd at Pompeii — MCMLXXII
In cinemas & IMAX — limited screenings beginning April 24th
Value $30
Drawing at 6pm
Thursday
Bigelow's Botanical Excursions
Half-day Private Group Tour Wildflower Walk in WNC at the location of their choosing (Private Group Tour up to 10 people on an up to 4 hour walk)
Value $500
Drawing at 3pm
SpringSkunk Music Festival: Greer, SC — May 7-10
Two 3-day tickets plus camping
Value $500
Friday
FloydFest: Floyd, VA — July 23-27
Two VIP Adult tickets (5-day admission) with all perks
One VIP tent tag
One VIP onsite parking pass
Value $3,000
Drawing at 6pm
Sturgill Simson at ExploreAsheville.com Arena — May 21
Two tickets and one $125 gift card to Limones Restaurant in Asheville
Value $525
Drawing at 9pm
When you donate, you are automatically entered into any daily drawings remaining. If you are a monthly sustainer, you have already been entered into all daily drawings.
*There will be some giveaways that are drawn only from entries made during a certain time period.
No donation is required to enter the contest (although it will bring you good karma). To enter the contest only, send an email with "Enter contest only" in the subject line and include your name and phone number to pledge@wncw.org.
