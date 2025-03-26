© 2025 WNCW
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails

Remember Me: The Story of Lulu Belle and Scotty Wiseman

Published March 26, 2025 at 1:55 PM EDT

Dive into the golden age of country music as Down the Road remembers two North Carolinian entertainers who fell in love- Lulu Belle (Myrtle Eleanor Cooper) and Scotty Wiseman. They met when they were both working on the program National Barn Dance at WLS radio station in Chicago and married in 1934. Lulu Belle and Scotty went on to share songs and their lives, continuing to partner in music until 1958, when they retired to Avery County, NC. One of their most-known tunes is 'Remember Me.'

Season 6