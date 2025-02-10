You had one job: Listeners share Valentine's Day fails 

Flowers and chocolates on Valentine's Day are just fine — but sometimes you want to go bigger.

Perhaps, a romantic getaway, or writing a deep, heart-felt poem, maybe declaring your love on a billboard.

But bigger is not always better.

We asked NPR listeners to tell us about a grand Valentine's Day romantic gesture that didn't go as planned.

Here are some of the responses, edited for length and clarity.

Clara Stahlmann, Charlottesville, Va.: My boyfriend loves whales, so I got him a whale watching trip for Valentine's Day, which also happens to be his birthday. He got terribly seasick, there was chilly rain coming down sideways the whole time, and we didn't see any whales!

Andrew Richard, Norfolk, Va: In college, my girlfriend's parents went through her room and threw away her prized My Little Pony collection. I spent weeks looking for her favorite and was ecstatic when I found it at a yard sale. Valentine's rolls around, and I'm filled with anticipation when I gave her the box. She opened it and was immediately upset. It was the wrong color. How was I supposed to know My Little Ponies can have the same name but with different colors?!

Kim Lynch, Visalia, Calif.: For my now-husband's and my first Valentine's Day, I thought that I would attempt to make a lasagna from scratch. I went to the grocery store and collected all the ingredients including what I thought was fresh oregano. After I'd baked it and we took the first bite, it became evident that the meat was a little toothpaste-flavored. I had gotten mint instead of oregano! The whole platter was inedible, though he lovingly got a second plate of that minty meat sauce. The poor guy.

Now whenever we are celebrating Valentine's Day, an anniversary, or another big celebration, we get a Stouffer's lasagna and chuckle about that time.

Scott Buchanan, Green Lane, Pa.: Got my wife a nose-hair trimmer. She did not think it was funny. Actually got it for myself but gave it to her as a gift. Not funny. Not even a little funny.

Melanie Peters, San Diego: For many years, my mom worked at a big insurance company, and every year during Valentine's Day week, there would be what she referred to as "the parade of flowers." One year, I thought I'd do something special for her. I knew that the "parade of flowers" bummed her out. So, I ordered a bouquet from a top-name brand flower delivery company.

Imagine my surprise when, at nearly the end of the day, I get this call from my mom: Mom: "Hi, honey," her voice subdued.

Me: "Did you get the flowers?" (Giddy as all get-out.)

My mom: "Yes ... but ... were they supposed to be dead?"

The florist had delivered my mother a bouquet of dead and/or mostly dying flowers!

Luckily, our family has a great sense of humor. We had a good laugh about it. But every Valentine's Day since, I ask my mom, "Would you like some dead flowers?"

This piece was edited for digital by Majd Al-Waheidi.

