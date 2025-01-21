Joel Timmons – Psychedelic Surf Country

One of our favorite music representatives of coastal South Carolina kicks off our New Tunes at 2 series this week. He’s known for his work with Sol Driven Train, Sally & George, Lover's Leap, and most recently Maya DeVitry, so we’re especially excited about Joel’s debut solo album! 'Psychedelic Surf Country,' arrives February 7 (CD, vinyl, and digitally). DeVitry, Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels & Rope, and Joel’s wife Shelby “Sally” Means (bassist with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway) are among the others joining him.

