Joel Timmons – Psychedelic Surf Country

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published January 21, 2025 at 11:11 AM EST

One of our favorite music representatives of coastal South Carolina kicks off our New Tunes at 2 series this week. He’s known for his work with Sol Driven Train, Sally & George, Lover's Leap, and most recently Maya DeVitry, so we’re especially excited about Joel’s debut solo album! 'Psychedelic Surf Country,' arrives February 7 (CD, vinyl, and digitally). DeVitry, Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels & Rope, and Joel’s wife Shelby “Sally” Means (bassist with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway) are among the others joining him.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
