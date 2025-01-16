The surprising reason why the Park Service won't count folks at Trump's inauguration

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Thousands of people will gather on the National Mall Monday to watch President-elect Trump take the oath of office. How many thousands, come Monday? Well, we won't be able to tell you that, and neither can the National Park Service. For decades, it's released official crowd counts for events on the Mall. Not anymore. NPR's senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith has the surprising backstory.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: On the day after the inauguration in 2017, protesters filled the streets and President Trump was furious about press coverage that he said underestimated the size of his crowd.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: I get up this morning. I turn on one of the networks and they show an empty field. I say, wait a minute. I made a speech. I looked out. The field was - it looked like a million, million and a half people.

KEITH: He even sent then Press Secretary Sean Spicer out to make a statement.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SEAN SPICER: This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration - period.

KEITH: That wasn't true, but another thing he said was completely accurate.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SPICER: No one had numbers because the National Park Service, which controls the National Mall, does not put any out.

KEITH: The National Park Service stopped releasing crowd counts in the 1990s after a different controversy over the Million Man March organized by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

(SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH)

LOUIS FARRAKHAN: People told me you better change that figure to one more realistic. And I should have changed it to the Three Million Man March.

(CHEERING)

KEITH: It was a big crowd, but not that big, says David Barna, who was the chief of public affairs for the Park Service at that time.

DAVID BARNA: The Park Service did an official estimate, and we estimated 400,000 people.

KEITH: He says that crowd was estimated using the same method the Park Service had used for decades - overlaying aerial photographs with a grid.

BARNA: Then you can say, OK, in this area, there were four people per square or two people or one person per grid, and then you add these grids up and come up with an estimate.

KEITH: Farrakhan and his supporters disputed the count and commissioned a professor to do his own estimate, which came back at 800,000, still short of a million. Jason Alderman was a young congressional aide back then, working on the spending bill that included funding for the Park Service. And all that controversy bugged him.

JASON ALDERMAN: Everybody wanted a crowd count from the National Park Service. They dutifully obliged and the organizers of the event always thought it was too small. Opponents of the organization always thought that the crowd count was too large, and the Park Service was caught in the middle.

KEITH: So with the blessing of his boss, a Democratic congressman from Chicago, Alderman inserted some language in the appropriations process. It said, quote, "The committee has provided no funding for crowd counting activities associated with gatherings held on Federal property in Washington, D.C." And with that, the National Park Service stopped counting crowds.

ALDERMAN: Better to hire another ranger to give another tour to school kids at Yosemite than to count a crowd to feed somebody's ego.

KEITH: But David Barna, the retired park service spokesman, says something is lost with the end of the official, if often, disputed crowd counts.

BARNA: Personally, I was disappointed we weren't doing it anymore.

KEITH: He says there's historical value in knowing how many people were there on the National Mall for big events, like Martin Luther King Junior's, "I Have A Dream" speech and other protests, parades and presidential inaugurations going back to the 1960s. Tamara Keith, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE DIASONICS SONG, "BALANCE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.