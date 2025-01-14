Warren Haynes – Million Voices Whisper

Check out Warren Haynes' latest studio album, which he’s put a lot of heart and soul into. Case in point, the song “Real, Real Love”: “This was a song that was started but never finished by Gregg Allman. He had showed it to me and we had talked about it, and I completed it after he died. I finished it in a way that’s reflective of the way Gregg wrote and then invited Derek Trucks to be part of the recording process, which really took it to the desired next level. I wanted to write it as if Gregg were singing it. Even in the way we approach the song as a band, and in the way I approach it as a singer, I had his presence in mind the entire time.” And there’s the song that sounds like it was written just for Election Day, “Day of Reckoning”.

