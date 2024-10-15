Hurricane Relief Resources for Henderson County, NC

We are trying to keep this list current, and while deemed reliable, we cannot guarantee accuracy. For resources not specific to Henderson County view our article here.

Henderson County Emergency Information

As of Saturday 10/12/2024, 100% of the City’s water system has been sampled and confirmed as safe to drink from damage caused by Hurricane Helene. Some areas may be operating at a less-than-normal water pressure. The City of Hendersonville is aware of this and is working diligently to restore water pressures to that of pre-Helene condition. For updates, including System Pressure Advisories not related to Helene, please refer to the City’s water alerts page by visiting www.hvlnc.gov/wateralerts.

This information was current as of Tuesday, October 15th. For the most up-to-date info, visit https://www.hendersoncountync.gov/em/page/emergency-information

Henderson County has declared a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Helene. The State of Emergency is also proclaimed at the request of the Mayors in the Town of Fletcher, Town of Laurel Park, Village of Flat Rock and Town of Mills River. The City of Hendersonville has also declared a State of Emergency as revoking all special event permits until the end of the state of emergency.

Henderson County has lifted the county-wide curfew, effective at 7:00 a.m., Thursday, October 10, 2024.

There is still restricted travel along Highway 64, Highway 74 and Highway 9 in the Bat Cave and Gerton areas of Henderson County.

Our Emergency Management Team has also shifted their operation from a Response to Recovery and Damage Assessment Mode.

Open Burning Henderson County has contracted with Southern Disaster Recovery to remove storm debris (details below). Fire officials discourage open burning of storm debris.

Resource Hub

Henderson County is moving to one Resource Hub location at 118 McAbee Court, Flat Rock, NC 28731

The Resource Hub will be open everyday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. unless otherwise stated.

Each family unit will be provided supplies for one day's meal and water as it is available. Individuals are asked to enter the drive-through Resource Hub and remain in their cars unless instructed otherwise by volunteers, to ensure an efficient process.

In order for the Resource Hub to function smoothly, efficiently and safely. We ask for the public's patience while waiting for their supplies.

Directions: From Upward Road exit off I-26, go toward the QT, turn left onto McMurray Rd and then left into the industrial complex. The warehouse is the last warehouse to the right. Truck entrance is behind the building facing the interstate.

Donation & Volunteer Information

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Henderson County has been overwhelmed by the generosity of our community and beyond. We are grateful for the outpouring of support in the form of physical donations, (water, food, supplies) However, due to the current needs of our relief efforts, we are no longer in need of physical donations.

We continue to encourage financial contributions. The Community Foundation of Henderson County has set up a special page for Hurricane Relief and Recovery, and donors may choose among funds specifically for Henderson County and the surrounding area, WNC recovery, and Lake Lure and Chimney Rock.

If you’re interested in volunteering, the United Way of Henderson County is managing our volunteers. If you already signed up on this page, they will be in touch with you soon.

Non-Profits and Food Pantry Orders

Notice: This order form is for nonprofits and food pantries only, not for general public use. The general public can receive a daily amount of supplies at the Resource Hub.Local non-profits and food pantries may request supplies from the community warehouse by submitting your request through this online form.

How to Apply for Disaster Relief You can apply for disaster assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov.

Storm Debris Cleanup Henderson County will provide free curbside storm debris to county residents. The county is working with a contractor to pick up all storm debris on DOT, municipal and private roads. The county is partnering with the municipalities within the county for this pickup service as well.

Emergency Contact Information

Currently, the Henderson County EOC is open 8AM - 4:30 PM Monday-Friday.

For emergencies call 911

For routine non-medical requests contact our EOC Call Center at 828-771-6670 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday or email helene-info@hcem.org.

For Hendersonville Water & Sewer Customers - Call 828-697-3052 for city-related services and visit www.hvlnc.gov/helene for ongoing updates.

Citizens should also tune to local and regional radio and television stations for up to the minute emergency information from the Henderson County Emergency Operations Center.

Behavioral Health & Recovery Resources In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, many in our community are facing tough challenges. You don’t have to navigate this alone—support is here. If you or someone you know is struggling or in a crisis, help is available.

You can call or text 9-8-8, or chat at www.988Lifeline.org to reach a trained counselor who can provide support in a mental health, substance use or suicide crisis. Visit the Behavioral Health & Recovery Resources page for additional updates and information for support.

Hurricane Helene Well Water & Septic Guidance Our Environmental Health Department has compiled information for residents on well water and with septic systems.

Soil & Crop Management Recommendations The N.C. Department of Agriculture has guidance and resources related to soil sampling and field management for individuals impacted by the hurricane.

Wellness Checks

Thanks to the help of our community and the work of our first responders we've made great progress on wellness checks of people who were reported missing. If you have outstanding questions and concerns, please contact the Call Center at 828-771-6670.

Henderson County Travel - Frequently Asked Questions If you are planning to travel to Hendersonville or anywhere in Henderson County post-Helene and have questions, please visit the Hendersonville Welcome Center website for the latest information.

Open Pharmacies The NC Board of Pharmacy has a running list of pharmacies in Western North Carolina that are operating and serving patients.

Traffic and Road Conditions Road closures are reported at Drive NC.

Travel is prohibited on U.S. Highway 74, U.S. Highway 64, N.C. Highway 9 or Grant Mountain Road beyond the area barricaded by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in the direction of Gerton, Bat Cave or Lake Lure. See Exemptions

Emergency Alerts

The public is encouraged to sign up for alerts from Henderson County Emergency Management (and partners) at: ConnectHC Alerts - Smart911 and download the Henderson County Sheriff's Office App.