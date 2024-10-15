Hurricane Relief Resources for Buncombe County, NC

We are trying to keep this list current, and while deemed reliable, we cannot guarantee accuracy.

Disaster Recovery Centers have opened to help with relief and recovery. The Buncombe County location is A.C. Reynolds High School at 1 Rocket Drive. The hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Monday through Sunday. More centers will be coming soon. A chance to meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives and apply for assistance. Find a center nearest you at FEMA.Gov/DRC.

Chef Jamie Hough and the Southeastern Rescue and Relief Outreach, Beyond All Borders, and Headlock on Hunger are distributing meals through Monday, October 21st at the Swannanoa Fire Department, 510 Beach Tree Road. Hot breakfasts are served from 6:30 AM to 10 AM and hot dinners from 5:30 pm. Meal deliveries and other details are available at 828-242-2848.

(From Food Bank NC) Emergency food assistance stations are providing meals, nonperishable food, water, and basic necessities to local residents. Locations include…

UNC-Asheville

Asheville Buncombe Tech Ferguson

WNC Ag. Center

Asheville-Buncombe Tech Conference Center

Biltmore Baptist Church

The Greens at Weaverville

Fletcher Nursing and Rehabilitation

*NEW: Donations are still needed in the Asheville Area, especially blankets and jackets as colder weather is here overnight. Deliver donations can be made at

1298 Patton Ave., West Asheville

Arden Presbyterian Church, 2215 Hendersonville Road, Asheville

Harrah's Cherokee Center, 87 Haywood St., downtown (9-5 daily)

BeLoved, 32 Old Charlotte Highway, Asheville

6 Commerce Way, Arden

Pack Square Park: Drinking water distribution will happen from 1 p.m. until dark, or when the supply runs out

Food and water distribution locations in Asheville now have non-potable water, which can be used for flushing toilets. This is in addition to drinking and cooking water. The public will need to bring their own containers for non-potable water.

City of Asheville food and water distribution site locations:

Pack Square Park, 70 Court Plaza

Asheville Middle School, 211 S. French Broad Ave.

Linwood Crump Shiloh Community Center, 121 Shiloh Road

Lucy Herring Elementary, 98 Sulphur Springs Road

Oakley Elementary School, 753 Fairview Road

These sites also have printed and posted daily updates of important information and resources.

*DRINKING WATER DISTRIBUTION – BUNCOMBE CO.

William W. Estes Elementary

Sand Hill Elementary (enter via Acton Circle)

North Windy Ridge Intermediate

Fairview Elementary

*Relief supplies are available at Black Mountain Presbyterian Church, 117 Montreat Road, Monday through Friday from 10 to 4 and Sunday afternoon, 1 to 4. Also, at The Railyard location, 141 Richardson Blvd, Black Mountain, two meals a day are served between 11 and 5 and supplies are available for pickup.

Manna Foodbank:

To Get Food Supplies

Distribution schedule: October 7-12 & 14-19: Distribution Hours:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Distribution location:

WNC Farmers Market

570 Brevard

Road, Asheville,

NC 28806

(Parking lot to the left, just past Jesse Israel Nursery)

Click here for map / directions

Highland Brewing Company has become a community distribution hub. The brewery is partnering with several organizations to aid relief efforts and ensure resources reach people in need.



Beloved Asheville is storing essential supplies and coordinating volunteer drivers for delivery across the community

Wine to Water, an international disaster relief organization known for its expertise in water purification, is conducting training on water safety and establishing water systems at the site

North Carolina Highway Patrol is storing vital supplies to support their troopers actively engaged in relief operations

Flush AVL is storing totes of water

Curate is storing meat

Urban Orchard is storing cider

Flush AVL is a grassroots initiative. This group is focused on sourcing and distributing crucial water totes throughout Asheville.

*Buncombe County’s community briefings will now be once a day, every day at 11 a.m. live on their Facebook page: facebook.com/BuncombeGov

*Non-potable water for flushing toilets is available at all BUNCOMBE County and City of Asheville distribution sites. Those are…



William W. Estes Elementary

Sand Hill Elementary

North Windy Ridge Intermediate – Weaverville

Fairview Elementary

Ingles (Black Mountain)

Cane Creek Middle –Fletcher

Leicester Elementary

Pack Square Park

Asheville Middle School

Linwood Crump Shiloh Community Center

Lucy Herring Elementary

Oakley Elementary

Black Mountain Water Supply update