© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An Iranian writer is sentenced to 12 years after tweeting a dot at the supreme leader

By Jackie Northam
Published September 2, 2024 at 4:32 PM EDT
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting with the President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration, in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 27.
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
/
AP
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting with the President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration, in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 27.

An Iranian writer and activist has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after replying with a single dot, or period, in response to a post on the social platform X by Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Hossein Shanbehzadeh, a longtime critic of Iran’s leadership, was active on social media, supporting political prisoners and the removal of mandatory headscarves for women. He was sent to prison in 2019 for his online comments insulting Khamenei. He later wrote about the experience, including being flogged, according to Voice of America.

In early June, 35-year-old Shanbehadeh was arrested in Ardabil, northwestern Iran. According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, he told his family he wasn’t sure why he was arrested, but it came shortly after he posted the response to Khamenei’s tweet, which showed the Iranian leader with the country’s national volleyball team.

Shanbehzadeh’s post received far more “likes” than Khamenei’s original tweet, according to Iran International English.

Shanbehzadeh is just the latest activist to be caught up in the hard-line government’s crackdown on critics. Iran watchers say the leadership has felt insecure about the high level of dissent in the country for a while. Artists, playwrights, directors and others are also being swept up and given long prison sentences. In late April, Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi was handed the death sentence for his antigovernment videos.

Shanbehzadeh was sentenced to five years for alleged pro-Israel propaganda activity, four years for insulting Islamic sanctities, two years for spreading lies online and an additional year for anti-regime propaganda.

His lawyer, Amir Raisian, told Shargh Network, a reformist newspaper in Iran, that he would appeal the verdict, especially the accusation of pro-Israel activity. The prosecutor’s office in Ardabil alleged that Shanbehzadeh had been in contact with Israeli intelligence officers and was arrested when trying to leave the country, according to Voice of America.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam