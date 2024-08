The legacy lives on! 🪕🤩 Earl Scruggs Music Festival returns Aug 30-Sept 1 to Mill Spring, NC. Tickets & Camping Passes are ON SALE NOW. Secure your tickets to catch Tanya Tucker, Old Crow Medicine Show, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Steeldrivers, and so many more!

Get your tickets here.