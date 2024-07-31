© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Now playing in Heavy Rotation
Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.

Various Artists -- Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 31, 2024 at 4:05 PM EDT

No doubt you’ve always noticed that Southern (Gainesville, Florida) drawl of one of America’s greatest rockers. But have you ever thought of his music as Country? See what you think after hearing some of these new covers, from the likes of Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton, Margo Price, Marty Stuart, and Willie & Lukas Nelson.
Listen on Apple Music
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson