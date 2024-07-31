Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.
The Decemberists – As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again
It’s the first album of new material in six years for Colin Meloy and his band of fellow Oregonians. To quote Stereogum, it “feels like a career summary of everything the Decemberists are and have been, juxtaposing stripped-down folk and buoyant pop songs against lengthy monoliths on a 68-minute double album that ends with a 20-minute retelling of the legend of Joan of Arc.”
Listen on Apple Music