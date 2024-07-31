Del McCoury Band – Songs of Love and Life

It’s the follow-up to his album Almost Proud, which we’re awfully proud to play for you! 13 great bluegrass tunes here, including tributes to icons Kenny Rogers, Roy Orbison, and Elvis Presley. Molly Tuttle also guests here on a song, too, and Del and his son Ronnie produced it. "I get a big feeling of accomplishment when I get a new record out," says the 85-year-old legend. "I never get tired of it."

Listen on Apple Music

