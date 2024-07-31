© 2024 WNCW
Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.

Del McCoury Band – Songs of Love and Life

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 31, 2024 at 3:57 PM EDT

It’s the follow-up to his album Almost Proud, which we’re awfully proud to play for you! 13 great bluegrass tunes here, including tributes to icons Kenny Rogers, Roy Orbison, and Elvis Presley. Molly Tuttle also guests here on a song, too, and Del and his son Ronnie produced it. "I get a big feeling of accomplishment when I get a new record out," says the 85-year-old legend. "I never get tired of it."
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
