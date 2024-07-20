A Conversation With Grammy Winner Aoife O'Donovan Ahead of Brevard Music Center Performance

WNCW's Joe Kendrick talks with Aoife O'Donovan in the 3pm hour Monday, July 22 about her upcoming performance with a regional orchestra for the very first time, how she loves to work with so many celebrated artists in an array of different settings, the importance of her message in her new album All My Friends, and a surprise guest slated to perform with her for her Brevard, NC appearance Tuesday, July 23.
