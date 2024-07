Tomorrow WNCW shares a new song never heard before by Widespread Panic -- a week before its worldwide release! Tune in at 11:06 Friday July 19, as Martin spins the exclusive debut of "Blue Carousel".

Plus listen today and tomorrow for a chance to win tickets! We are also giving away one pair online. Visit https://www.wncw.org/.../enter-to-win-tickets-to-see... to enter.

#widespreadpanic