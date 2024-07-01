Will Kimbrough – For the Life of Me

He’s a favorite of ours: for his songwriting, his spirit, and his multi-talented music prowess. Will is known as a great producer (including for Shemekia Copeland’s last three albums), a guitarist (including for Emmylou Harris for her recent tours), and as a member of Daddy and Willie Sugarcapps among other projects. Now we have his 11th full-length solo album, and it’s got at least a couple tunes that address some rather uniquely American themes for this Independence Day evening.

Listen on Apple Music