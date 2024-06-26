© 2024 WNCW
Thursday in the 1pm hour: Kim Richey

June 26, 2024

Singer-songwriter Kim Richey has been part of WNCW's music mix for nearly 30 years. In addition to her 11 solo albums, she has contributed to records by many of her fellow artists. Kim Richey songs have been recorded by other artists, as well, including Trisha Yearwood, Radney Foster, Brooks and Dunn and others. In May, she released her latest project, "Every New Beginning". Kim visits the WNCW air studio on Thursday in the 1pm hour for music and conversation with Joe Greene ahead of her show at Highlander Mountain House in Highlands, NC Friday night.