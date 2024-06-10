© 2024 WNCW
Andrew Bird Trio – Sunday Morning Put-On

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published June 10, 2024 at 4:21 PM EDT

Andrew takes us in a bit of a different direction on this one, as he pays tribute to a lifelong love for mid-century, small group jazz he used to hear on the radio. Together with Ted Poor on drums, and Alan Hampton on bass – plus additional guitar from Jeff Parker and piano by Larry Goldings – Sunday Morning Put-On finds Andrew Bird paying direct homage to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Rodgers & Hart, and others. Andrew Bird plays Rabbit Rabbit in Asheville on July 18th, along with Nickel Creek and Mike Viola.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
