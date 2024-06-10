© 2024 WNCW
Live during the 4 o'clock hour on This Old Porch this Sunday: Andy Brooks and Dan Wood

WNCW | By John Fowler
Published June 10, 2024 at 4:06 PM EDT
Dan Wood and Andy Brooks
Andy Brooks and Dan Wood began playing together in the spring of 2021. It didn’t take long to realize the special blend of old-time banjo and fiddle magic between them. Their debut project, *For to Lay This Body Down*, released in June 2024, is quickly earning acclaim from the old-time community. Andy, a multi-instrumentalist focusing on the fiddle and vocal on this project, won the South Carolina State Fiddlers’ Convention in 2016 and the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award in 2019. He lives with his wife, Laura, in Tamassee, South Carolina.

Dan, an award-winning instrumentalist, featuring old-time banjo and vocal, has judged the State Fiddlers’ Convention for the past five years and is a former member of the Blue Ridge Rounders. He resides with his wife of 51 years, Rosalind, in Travelers Rest, South Carolina.
John Fowler
John started as a volunteer radio announcer in the spring of 1995, spinning vinyl and a brand new media, the Compact-Disc. He recalls, “In those days we had, reel-to-reel recorded programs, and guests crowding around the one mic to perform live - all bundled up into a 2 hour live old-time radio show." Now This Old Porch is three hours of top notch programming with up-to-date technology.
