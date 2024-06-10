Live during the 4 o'clock hour on This Old Porch this Sunday: Andy Brooks and Dan Wood

Andy Brooks and Dan Wood began playing together in the spring of 2021. It didn’t take long to realize the special blend of old-time banjo and fiddle magic between them. Their debut project, *For to Lay This Body Down*, released in June 2024, is quickly earning acclaim from the old-time community. Andy, a multi-instrumentalist focusing on the fiddle and vocal on this project, won the South Carolina State Fiddlers’ Convention in 2016 and the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award in 2019. He lives with his wife, Laura, in Tamassee, South Carolina.

Dan, an award-winning instrumentalist, featuring old-time banjo and vocal, has judged the State Fiddlers’ Convention for the past five years and is a former member of the Blue Ridge Rounders. He resides with his wife of 51 years, Rosalind, in Travelers Rest, South Carolina.