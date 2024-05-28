Wednesday at Noon from WNCW’s Air Studio: Tinsley Ellis

One of our favorite contemporary blues musicians comes through the area again for a show at The Grey Eagle in Asheville Wednesday evening, and he’ll join Joe Greene for a live “Spoonful of Blues” during the Noon hour. He’ll bring his guitar, but he’ll also play Guest DJ! Check out some of the songs he’s been inspired by over the years (some of the choices may surprise you!) Tinsley’s latest album Naked Truth has nine newly written originals alongside passionate, well done versions of songs by Son House, Willie Dixon, and Leo Kottke.