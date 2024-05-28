Pokey LaFarge – Rhumba Country

Pokey’s one of those musicians whose work transcends any one or two genres. After crisscrossing the nation for the last half-decade looking for a home, Pokey LaFarge found himself in Mid-Coast Maine. Upon arriving, the Illinois-born singer/songwriter/actor (who also lived in Asheville for a time!) pursued a major life change, working 12-hour days on a local farm. Through that shift, he felt inspired to dive into his love of music from far-ranging eras and corners of the globe, including mambo, tropicália, rocksteady, and mid-century American rock-and-roll. “The songs that naturally come to me are upbeat and make you wanna dance or at least bop your head—they’re all very colorful,” says LaFarge. “I used to think of my music in dark blue, but now I see it in technicolor.”

