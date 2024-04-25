Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 11am: Chris Smither

Chris Smither “taps his foot to keep the rhythm, much like the late blues legend John Lee Hooker. His finger-picked guitar lines are sleek, unhurried and insistent. And then there’s the voice – equal parts gravel and molasses.” (NPR). “Cast your mind back to the first time you heard Hank Williams, Big Bill Broonzy or JJ Cale and remember how good it felt. Think of the opening encounter with Leon Redbone or Leo Kottke. They say newcomers to Chris Smither’s brand of country blues-tinged southern folk experience those same emotions. It’s true.” (Maverick) These are just some of deserved descriptions of the man whom we’ve loved hosting for decades now, and he’s got a wonderful new album – his 20th – as he approaches his 80th birthday. He plays the Grey Eagle in Asheville Wednesday evening.