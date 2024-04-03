Fund Drive Daily Giveaways!

Sunday, April 7th

*Celtic Winds (entries between noon & 3 pm):

Grandfather Mountain Highland Games — one-day passes for two (value $55)

Drawing at 6 pm:

Peace Center — Two Tickets for each 2024 Shyft Concert Series shows (value $300)



Dawes — April 12th

Mighty Poplar — April 13th

Lukas Nelson + POTR — April 30th

Tab Benoit + Anders Osborne with Mike Zito — July 12th

Eagles Nest Outfitters (ENO)



TravelNest Hammock + Straps Combo & TrailFlyer Outdoor Game (value $115)

Monday, April 8th

Drawing after Morning Edition at 9 am:

Asheville Salt Cave — One 60-minute Couples Massage inside the salt cave. (value $405)

Drawing at 6 pm:

Red Wing Roots Fesitval passes for two with camping (value $577)

Hayes Carll & The Band of Heathens at Salvage Station in Asheville — one pair of tickets + Luella's BBQ $50 gift card

(value $160)

Tuesday, April 9th

Drawing at 3 pm:

Spring Skunk Fest — admission for two + camping (value $290)

Drawing at 6 pm:

Green River Adventures Waterfall Rappelling for four (value $793.80)

Green River Adventures Guided River Trip for four (value $373.80)

The Gorge Zipline passes for four (value $541.80)

Eagles Nest Outfitters (ENO)



SunFly Shade & Islander Blanket (value $170)

DayLoft Hammock & Appolo Hammock Straps (value $250)

Wednesday, April 10th

Drawing after Morning Edition at 9 am:

Asheville Fly Fishing Co. — Guided fishing trip for 2 (value $550)

Drawing at 3 pm:

Acoustic Corner Grab Bags

Drawing at 6 pm:

Cane Creek Cycling Components $500 Gift Certificate

*Drawing from entries between 8 pm and midnight during the Jar of Jam:

Grateful Dead — Robert F. Kennedy Stadium, Washington, DC July 12 & 13, 1989 6-CD Box Set (value $49.99)

Thursday, April 11th

Drawing after Morning Edition at 9 am:

Beast Coast Anglers Fly Fishing — two-person all-day fly fishing adventure (value $500)

Drawing at 3pm:

Soaky Mountain Waterpark — six single-day passes (value $300)

Drawing at 6 pm:

Joni Mitchell — Live at Carnegie Hall 1969 3-LP set (value $59.98)

Friday, April 12th

Drawing at 5 pm:

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/ Big Freedia at Salvage Station in Asheville — tickets for two + $50 gift card to Luella's BBQ (value $230)

Drawing at 6 pm:

Two 4-day GA passes to Rooster Walk Music Festival (value $400)

Drawing at 9 pm (end of Cosmic America):

Willie Nelson 90: Long Story Short: Live at the Hollywood Bowl 2-LP set (value $39.95)

Saturday, April 13th

*Drawn from entries between 7 and 11 am during Jazz & Beyond:

Jazzmeia Horn at Appalachian Theatre of the High Country — tickets for two (value $80)

Bird: The Complete Charlie Parker on Verve 10-CD box set (value $35)

Drawing at 7 pm (end of Goin' Across the Mountain):

The Del McCoury Band at Salvage Station in Asheville — tickets for two

Earl Scruggs Music Festival, two VIP Patron packages (value $650)

When you donate, you are automatically entered into any daily drawings remaining. If you are a monthly sustainer, you have already been entered into all daily drawings.

*There will be some giveaways that are drawn only from entries made during a certain time period.

No donation is required to enter the contest (although it will bring you good karma). To enter the contest only, send an email with "Enter contest only" in the subject line and include your name and phone number to pledge@wncw.org.

Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of this list.