Earl Scruggs Music Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

Earl Scruggs Music Festival will return to Mill Spring, NC August 30-September 1 with a trifecta of outstanding talent, supreme amenities, and family-friendly entertainment. This morning, organizers announced the 2024 lineup will include “Delta Dawn'' hitmaker Tanya Tucker, seminal string band Old Crow Medicine Show, country and bluegrass mainstay Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Colorado jamgrass ensemble Yonder Mountain String Band, and many more first-class pickers. Held annually at Tryon International Equestrian Center, Scruggs Fest has quickly become a beloved tradition among fans of Earl Scruggs, the three-finger banjoist who pioneered one of the most popular musical techniques in history. Along with the aforementioned acts, Scruggs Fest looks forward to welcoming returning hosts Jerry Douglas and The Earls of Leicester, plus first-time guests The Steeldrivers, Mighty Poplar, Lindsay Lou, Miko Marks, and nearly a dozen others. See below for a complete 2024 lineup.

Now entering its third year, Earl Scruggs Music Festival was established in partnership with WNCW 88.7 at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC and the Earl Scruggs Center located in Shelby, NC. According to Bluegrass Today, Scruggs Fest “has already risen to the top tier of annual music festivals.” WMOT in Nashville adds, “[Scruggs’ family] would have been impressed by this tribute to the most influential bluegrass musician in history;” while Grateful Web dubs the festival “a truly exceptional event.” With a standout lineup featuring the best in traditional roots music and progressive fusions, Earl Scruggs Music Festival will continue to illuminate the profound impact that Scruggs had on American culture, while uplifting fresh and noteworthy voices in the genre. A portion of proceeds will support the festival’s beneficiaries, the Earl Scruggs Center and Isothermal Community College, who serve Earl Scruggs’ home region of the Carolina Foothills with cultural programming through multiple channels.

Additional programming to be announced at a later date will include performances by Junior Appalachian Musicians, PacJAM, and more. The festival will once again take place at Tryon International Equestrian Center in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Known for its roster of rotating events including world class equestrian competitions, festive holiday celebrations, concerts, and more, the immaculate campus will serve as a quintessential backdrop for the festival, which promises on-site lodging, dining, and comfortable amenities throughout the event weekend.

Earl Scruggs Music Festival will occur August 30-September 1, 2024 in Mill Spring, NC. Advance-price tickets are currently on sale, with a variety of General Admission and VIP packages available. VIP ticket packages include reserved seating in VIP-exclusive indoor and outdoor spaces, exclusive merchandise items, complimentary refreshments, and more. On-site camping and cabin rentals are also available for reservation via the festival website.

For more details and to stay up-to-date on all things Earl Scruggs Music Festival, visit earlscruggsmusicfest.com/.

WHAT: Earl Scruggs Music Festival

WHEN: August 30-September 1, 2024

WHERE: Tryon International Equestrian Center

25 International Blvd

Mill Spring, NC 28756

TICKETS: earlscruggsmusicfest.com/tickets

WEBSITE: earlscruggsmusicfest.com