WNCW debuts new electronic music show this Sunday!

An electronic variety show, where anything and everything electronic goes—from electronica to hip hop, lounge to lo-fi, techno to trip hop, new age, new wave, vaporwave, and pop. Join Rachel Hilton and Spencer Jones on Sundays for a tour of electronic music throughout the decades to the present.

When asked what the impetus for the show was, Rachel Hilton told us "Eclectic is a perfect word to describe the music on WNCW, and one of the many reasons I love this station. As a lover of all music (especially Celtic and Electronic), I realized WNCW didn't have a program exclusively for electronic music. When I mentioned the idea for an electronic variety show to Martin Anderson, he told me that Spencer Jones had a similar idea a while back. During the Celtic Winds fall fundraiser, I got to chat with Spencer about putting our ideas together to create Eclectic Electric."

Sunday evenings from 9 to 10pm.