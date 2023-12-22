© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News quiz resolutions: What should our favorite newsmakers aim to do in 2024?

By Holly J. Morris
Published December 22, 2023 at 5:28 AM EST
From left: bad boy, bad boy, amoral entity
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images
From left: bad boy, bad boy, amoral entity

Dear quiz-takers,

Here are our 100% accurate, stunningly insightful predictions for 2024:

  • The days will get longer.
  • Then they will get shorter.


Life is uncertain — even death is no longer a done deal. All we can do is the best we can with what we have.

Same for celebrities, be they human, animal, or artificially intelligent. They probably have New Year's resolutions, too, and some don't involve Ozempic! If you know (or can guess) what those resolutions should be, you might close out the year with an 11/11.

So, how well did you pay attention — to 2023?

xoxo,

The News Quiz

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Tags
NPR News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.