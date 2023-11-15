New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Van Morrison – Accentuate the Positive
He’s pushing 80… And like Willie Nelson, Bobby Rush, and a few others his age, he’s been more prolific than ever in the studio. This one, somewhere around his 45th studio set (not including compilations, live albums, and Them-fronting ’60s work) finds the troubadour reaching back to his rock & roll/rockabilly roots with 19 covers of classics, obscurities, and should-have-been hits from decades prior.
