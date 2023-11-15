© 2023 WNCW
New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Van Morrison – Accentuate the Positive

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 15, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST

He’s pushing 80… And like Willie Nelson, Bobby Rush, and a few others his age, he’s been more prolific than ever in the studio. This one, somewhere around his 45th studio set (not including compilations, live albums, and Them-fronting ’60s work) finds the troubadour reaching back to his rock & roll/rockabilly roots with 19 covers of classics, obscurities, and should-have-been hits from decades prior.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
