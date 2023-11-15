© 2023 WNCW
New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Lindsay Lou – Queen of Time

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 15, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST

“I saw a literal manifestation of the sacred feminine, and had this profound sense that I was meant to embody it,” recalls celebrated singer-songwriter Lindsay Lou of a vision that helped inspire this new album. The loss of her grandmother, the end of her marriage, and the overwhelming turmoil of COVID lockdowns found the Nashville-based artist on a spiritual journey of self-knowledge and healing. Guests on here whom we recognize include Jerry Douglas, Phoebe Hunt, Kyle Tuttle, Melody Walker, & Joshua Rilko.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
