© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Krasno Moore Project – Book of Queens

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 15, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST

Guitarist Eric Krasno (Lettuce, Soulive) and drummer Stanton Moore (Galactic, Garage-a-Trois) are GRAMMY award-winning artists who have shared the stage countless times over years. Their new album (Concord Jazz) showcases a collection of songs from some of their favorite female artists including Aretha Franklin, Amy Winehouse, Sharon Jones, Nina Simone and more.
Listen on Apple Music.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson