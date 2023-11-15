New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Krasno Moore Project – Book of Queens
Guitarist Eric Krasno (Lettuce, Soulive) and drummer Stanton Moore (Galactic, Garage-a-Trois) are GRAMMY award-winning artists who have shared the stage countless times over years. Their new album (Concord Jazz) showcases a collection of songs from some of their favorite female artists including Aretha Franklin, Amy Winehouse, Sharon Jones, Nina Simone and more.
