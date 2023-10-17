Willie Nelson – Bluegrass

It’s the 74th studio album for this 90-year-old Red-Headed Stranger who was just On the Road Again through Simpsonville and comes back to Asheville on October 18th. It’s also his 2nd album of this year! This time he’s reworked 12 of his favorite songs, with the likes of Barry Bales (upright bass), Ron Block (banjo), Aubrey Haynie (fiddle), Rob Ickes (dobro), Josh Martin (acoustic guitar), Mickey Raphael (harmonica), Seth Taylor (mandolin), Bobby Terry (acoustic guitar, gut string guitar), and Dan Tyminski (mandolin); backing vocals are provided by Wyatt Beard, Buddy Cannon, and Melonie Cannon.

