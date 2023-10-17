Brent Cobb – Southern Star

“Down here, there's a lot going on and there's nothing going on at the same time," Cobb says of life in the south. “You've got all these different cultures in the south, and everything is mixed in together. Otis Redding and Little Richard were from the same town in Georgia. So were the Allman Brothers. James Brown and Ray Charles grew up right down the road. All these sounds reflect the South itself, and that music has influenced the whole world. It's definitely influenced mine." This new one from Cobb does a good job capturing the laid-back, easy-going attitude of Southern living. The Georgia native recorded this at the legendary Capricorn Sound Studios in Macon, mostly with local musicians. “…I'm from Georgia, so I always look for the southern star. This album, the songs, the sounds… they're all a product of where I'm from, both musically and environmentally. Historically and presently, that area also happens to be the same place that cultivated a good many of the most influential artists in the whole world of music. Music as we know it would not exist without the American south. It's funky and sentimental. It's simple and complex." Cobb plays the Neighborhood Theatre on November 2nd.

