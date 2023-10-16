Enter to win tickets to see Andrew Finn Magill!

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.

This contest will end at 11:59 pm EST on 10/12/2023.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.

Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.

This virtuosic fiddler blends traditional Irish music with jazz, bluegrass and other world influences to deliver a musical experience like no other. Through dynamic playing, adept improvisation and soulful expression, Finn’s performances are an electrifying fusion of old and new, with masterful musicianship that’s earned him multiple appearances on MTV-U, PBS and NPR, as well as a spot in the All-Ireland Fiddle Championship finals.

Finn’s newest recording, The Polaris Project, is an ambitious album of ten original pieces, written for an electric jazz quartet, that synthesize Magill’s years living and working as a musician in Ireland, Malawi, Ghana, Brazil and the Southern U.S. The band features world-class musicians Justin Stanton of the Grammy-winning Snarky Puppy, bassist Ethan Jodziewicz (Sierra Hull, Molly Tuttle) and drummer Justin Watt of the Glen Miller Orchestra, with special guests, Malawian music icon Peter Mawanga and Rising Appalachia’s Leah Song. The recording is scheduled for release on October 27, 2023.