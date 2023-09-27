DannyLux: Tiny Desk Concert

This Latinx Heritage Month Tiny Desk is celebrating with an 'El Tiny' takeover, featuring a wide array of artists from all corners of Latinidad.

"Amar y perder es mejor que nunca haber amado," DannyLux sings — "To love and lose is better than to have never loved." His reflection is hushed and hesitant, and, maybe even more wisely, a little unconvinced: "Crеo que no entiendеs / Que esta situación me está cambiando," he croons. ("I don't think you understand / That this situation is changing me.")

He's really good at laying these paradoxes out plainly. But seated at 'El Tiny' between his cousin Eddy on bass and lifelong friend Victor also on guitar, the quiet 19-year-old is grounded and sure, looking back on his childhood and the daydreams that led him to become a sierreño star. Between each song, he notes a piece of his story, from being born in Palm Springs, Calif. to his parents' favorite music to writing songs in his room after his siblings left home. The Chicano singer has experienced a dizzying ascent to fame since his TikTok star rose in 2020, infusing a variety of Mexican regional genres with a distinctly online moodiness and honesty. He sings straightforward lyrics for unsimple feelings; his tender performance of "TE EXTRAÑO Y LO SIENTO..." captures the closeness of those feelings as they're unfolding.

For his last surprise, the trio expands to include two charchetas for closer "ATRAPADO," a joyful rendition of a truly sad song; exquisitely, the horns hit right on the word "obsesionado." For someone whose music is so centered around yearning, Danny's performance is incredibly present, grounded in this moment of community with all the attendant gratitude and wonder that comes with a sound and artistic identity forged with family and friends.

SET LIST

"AMAR Y PERDER"

"SI SUPIERAS"

"TE EXTRAÑO Y LO SIENTO..."

"ATRAPADO"



MUSICIANS

DannyLux: lead vocals, guitar

EddyJae: bass, standup bass

Victor Ramos: background vocals, guitar

Fransisco Ayala Martinez: saxor, alto horn

José Guadalupe González: saxor, alto horn



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Zayrha Rodriguez

Audio Assistant: Maggie Luther

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Joshua Bryant, Hazel Cills

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

