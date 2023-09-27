7 GOP candidates take the debate stage as Trump skips the party

Updated September 27, 2023 at 9:33 PM ET

This article will be updated throughout the debate.

Candidates vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination are debating tonight at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, Calif. Former President Donald Trump, who currently has a sizable lead in the crowded field of GOP candidates, will once again not be on stage at the debate.

Instead, Trump is in Michigan speaking at an auto parts manufacturing plant. That plant, owned by Drake Enterprises, is a non-union shop, according to the AFL-CIO. Other sources familiar with the situation say it is not affiliated with the UAW or the ongoing strikes.

Seven candidates qualified to take part in Wednesday's debate: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

The two-hour debate is being hosted by Fox Business Network, alongside the Spanish language TV news outlet Univision, and Rumble – an online video platform mostly used by conservatives. Fox News host Dana Perino, Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney, and Univision's Ilia Calderón are serving as the debate's moderators.

Candidates weigh in on President Biden joining auto worker picket line

Republican presidential hopefuls took aim at President Biden for walking the picket line on Tuesday with UAW workers. This week, Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to join a picket line.

Scott said the president "should not be on the picket line, he should be on the southern border."

Pence commented that the president instead belongs on the "unemployment line."

Ramaswamy instead focused on the workers. He said he blames the White House for their financial woes, but he understands why workers are upset. Ramaswamy said he doesn't "have patience with union bosses but sympathizes with the workers."

He did, however, accuse some of the striking workers of playing the role of victims and said "victimhood is a choice."

DeSantis takes aim at Donald Trump

It's hard to imagine that Donald Trump won't be a major topic of conversation this time around. With the clear exception of Christie, most Republican presidential candidates have tried to avoid directly critiquing the former president. Some candidates might be feeling more pressure to comment on what will happen if Trump becomes the nominee amid his growing legal issues.

DeSantis, who has been reluctant to take direct aim at the former president and current frontrunner in the race, criticized Trump for missing the debates so far.

He said the president should be on the stage and told Republican voters that Trump "owes it to you" to talk about the high spending in his administration and his economic choices while in office.

Trump has missed the last two debates because of his refusal to sign an RNC pledge stating that he will support whoever primary voters chose as their nominee in 2024.

DeSantis also partially blamed Trump and his policies for the looming federal shutdown. DeSantis playeda key role in the 17-day shutdown in 2013.

What else the candidates might talk about tonight

Like the last debate, abortion will also probably take center stage, again. This is an important issue for the base of the party – but it's also a point of contention among the GOP.

Trump has not said whether he would support a federal ban on the procedure, if elected. However, he did criticize DeSantis for signing a six-week ban in Florida and called it a "terrible mistake."

Trump appointed key conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court – who then ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade last year. Their ruling left abortion laws up to the states, which all but outlawed the procedure entirely in some Republican-led states. The Supreme Court ruling remains unpopular among most Americans and arguably at least partly held back the party from larger gains during the 2022 midterm elections.

The economy is likely going to be a key topic during this debate, considering it didn't get much lip service during the first. Despite layoffs in some sectors, the economy has been performing better than expected. But fears over a possible recession haven't gone away.

Inflation and wages have been front of mind for voters. Inflation, in particular, was a key issue for Republicans during last year's midterms and will likely still be a focus next year. Presidential candidates hoping to stay in the running will likely start talking about their plans for the economy.

