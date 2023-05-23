New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Nickel Creek - Celebrants
Celebrants is Nickel Creek's first release since its 2014 album A Dotted Line, which itself came after another lengthy hiatus during which the trio, Chris Thile, Sara Watkins, and Sean Watkins, worked on solo and other projects. It’s a deep, complex album, worthy of repeated listens in order to fully grasp where they’re coming from. As NPR’s Brittney McKenna observes in a recent interview with the three, the band wrote the LP as one might write a novel, ensuring that each track helped to contextualize those before and after it. Explore it some this Thursday night with Julian Booker!