Nickel Creek - Celebrants

Celebrants is Nickel Creek's first release since its 2014 album A Dotted Line, which itself came after another lengthy hiatus during which the trio, Chris Thile, Sara Watkins, and Sean Watkins, worked on solo and other projects. It’s a deep, complex album, worthy of repeated listens in order to fully grasp where they’re coming from. As NPR’s Brittney McKenna observes in a recent interview with the three, the band wrote the LP as one might write a novel, ensuring that each track helped to contextualize those before and after it. Explore it some this Thursday night with Julian Booker!

