New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Bella White – Among Other Things
Get to know this terrific new name on the Americana music scene. She cites Joni Mitchell and John Prine as primary influences, but another one is likely her father, a VA/NC native who played in a Jimmy Martin cover band in Calgary throughout her childhood. "Sometimes the minute you hear a voice, you know it's for the ages. That's how Canadian Bella White, the daughter of a Virginia bluegrasser, enters the picture. Making her second album now, at 22, White is poised for a major breakthrough. This is her origin story." (NPR)
