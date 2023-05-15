© 2023 WNCW
Monday at 5pm: Warren Haynes interview with Joe Kendrick

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 15, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT
Warren Haynes at Pre-Jam.jpg
DINO PERRUCCI Photography
/

Just after 5pm on Monday, May 15th, WNCW’s Joe Kendrick talks with Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule in a wide ranging conversation. Warren previews his upcoming shows in Asheville on 5/19 and 5/20, the making of Gov’t Mule’s forthcoming album Peace…Like A River, which features guest artists Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top, Ivan Neville, Ruthie Foster, Celisse and Billy Bob Thornton, talks about his plans for the 2023 Christmas Jam, and his memories of pitching against Cal Ripkin Jr. as a 13 year old all-star in his home town of Asheville, NC.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
