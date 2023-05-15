Monday at 5pm: Warren Haynes interview with Joe Kendrick

Just after 5pm on Monday, May 15th, WNCW’s Joe Kendrick talks with Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule in a wide ranging conversation. Warren previews his upcoming shows in Asheville on 5/19 and 5/20, the making of Gov’t Mule’s forthcoming album Peace…Like A River, which features guest artists Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top, Ivan Neville, Ruthie Foster, Celisse and Billy Bob Thornton, talks about his plans for the 2023 Christmas Jam, and his memories of pitching against Cal Ripkin Jr. as a 13 year old all-star in his home town of Asheville, NC.