Enter to Win Tickets to American Patchwork Quartet!

WORTHAM CENTER PRESENTS

American Patchwork Quartet

May 18, 2023 at 7 p.m.

These Grammy-recognized artists merge their diverse backgrounds and talents to reimagine timeless songs from America’s past. By weaving the music, stories and experiences of many cultures into a beautiful musical tapestry, APQ draws connections between the nation’s contemporary culture and its immigrant roots, celebrating all that makes us different through the songs that bring us together, with selections such as “Wayfaring Stranger,” “Pretty Saro” and “Beneath the Willow.”

Presented as part of the 2023 Asheville Amadeus Festival in partnership with the Asheville Symphony.

Engage with the Musicians

Intro to Indian Music Master Class: Learn about different styles of Indian music with “Rini” Raghavan. May 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Henry LaBrun Studio. Learn more and register

