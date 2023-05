Darren Nicholson will join Joe Greene in the air studio on Thurs. May 4th in the noon hour to chat about his new solo music and about the upcoming Steve Sutton Fest. Since his departure from Balsam Range, of which he was a founding member, Darren is experiencing success with his solo work. Including a #1 Bluegrass song and another tune that reached #1 on the Bluegrass Gospel Chart.