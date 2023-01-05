Happy Birthday, Earl Scruggs!

At approximately 8:50 AM during Morning Edition, our Friday Feature segment welcomes guests JT Scruggs and Mary Beth Martin, who spoke with Joe Kendrick about Earl’s life and legacy. Then, throughout the day, enjoy interviews with many musicians of note, who have been influenced and inspired by the pioneer of the three-finger style banjo.

Our lineup of artist interviews are woven into our weekday music mix, and each DJ will decide exactly when in the hour to play them. Keep in tune with WNCW to find out when these will play in each hour's mix:

· Vince Herman 9AM

· Sam Bush 10 AM

· Travis Book 11AM

· Kristin Scott Benson 12PM

· Jim Mills 1PM

· John McEuen 2PM

· Jeff Hanna 3PM, following our live session with Backline in Studio B

· Alison Brown 4PM

· Pete Wernick 5PM

Some of these interviews will be replayed on Saturday's Goin' Across the Mountain show, plus we have a last-minute addition to our Saturday broadcast featuring these conversations: Sierra Hull!

