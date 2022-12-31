Countries across the world ring in the new year

Updated December 31, 2022 at 8:44 PM ET

The year 2022 turned to 2023 in time zones across the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people who celebrated 2023 live in Kiribati, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with a population of less than 122,000 people.

Australia, which is one of the first big countries to begin the year, started 2023 with a bang — 7,000 fireworks were launched from the Sydney Harbour Bridge and another 2,000 from the nearby Sydney Opera House, The Associated Press reported.

"Happy New Years, Australia, wishing you all the best for the year ahead," the country's prime minister, Anthony Albanese, tweeted.

Here's a look at how people are celebrating the new year in various countries.

Australia

Roni Bintang / Getty Images / Getty Images Fireworks can be seen over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia.

Japan

Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People try to cross the street shortly before midnight for New Year's celebrations in the Shibuya area of Tokyo.

Philippines

Ezra Acayan / Getty Images / Getty Images Fireworks explode over buildings during New Year's celebrations in Manila, Philippines.

India

Punit Paranjpe / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People celebrate at the sea promenade in Mumbai, India.

Indonesia

Adek Berry / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Revelers celebrate the New Year at the Selamat Datang Monument at the Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Thailand

Lauren DeCicca / Getty Images / Getty Images Fireworks explode over the King Taksin Bridge in Bangkok, Thailand.

Pakistan

Rizwan Tabassum / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People watch a fireworks show in Karachi.

Kenya

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People look at fireworks launching from the building of Old Mutual Tower to celebrate the new year in Nairobi.

France

Germany

